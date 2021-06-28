Ethereum Meta (ETHM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,202.00

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $3,202.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00055093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00020332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.78 or 0.00658775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00039205 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.