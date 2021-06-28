Ethverse Market Cap Reaches $239,011.21 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Ethverse has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethverse has a total market cap of $239,011.21 and approximately $53,159.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00224235 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000232 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001710 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.13 or 0.00701333 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,643,428 coins and its circulating supply is 8,553,254 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

