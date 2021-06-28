Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.18 and last traded at $196.22. Approximately 100,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,233,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.80.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.78.

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $181,972.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

