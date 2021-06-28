European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Purchases £5,946.92 in Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) insider John (Jack) Perry CBE acquired 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £5,946.92 ($7,769.69).

EAT stock remained flat at $GBX 134 ($1.75) during midday trading on Monday. 283,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £482.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.31. European Assets Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 95.20 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 139.50 ($1.82).

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.