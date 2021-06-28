Evedo (EVED) Trading 28.9% Lower This Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 30.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $1.07 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00053313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.03 or 0.00612668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00037465 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

