Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $167 million-$172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.53 million.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.56.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53. Everi has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

