Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to announce $2.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $19.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.57 million to $20.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $71.31 million, with estimates ranging from $47.89 million to $82.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $120.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.28.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 112,680 shares of company stock worth $119,360 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after buying an additional 259,755 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

