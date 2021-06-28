Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.33. 2,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 550,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $394,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,700 shares of company stock worth $1,754,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $200,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

