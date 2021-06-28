ExclusiveCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $571,944.45 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 28th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $571,944.45 and approximately $2,323.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001150 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00326322 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007737 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.