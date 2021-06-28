Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXEL. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Exelixis stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 240,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,183. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,028 shares of company stock worth $9,719,574. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,429 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 356,688 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

