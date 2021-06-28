Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,788 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

