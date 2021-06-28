Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Employees Retirement System of Texas’ 5th Largest Position

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.5% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Facebook were worth $118,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $343.25 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $344.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.88. The company has a market capitalization of $973.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock valued at $709,731,162 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

