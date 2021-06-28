Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock valued at $709,731,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $341.37 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $344.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

