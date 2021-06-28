Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by Harspring Capital Management LLC

Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 6.1% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $343.55. 176,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,030,883. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.88. The firm has a market cap of $974.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $344.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total transaction of $26,364,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

