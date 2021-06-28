Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $537.71.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE FICO opened at $500.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $547.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $503.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,348 shares of company stock worth $25,537,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after acquiring an additional 319,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,377,000 after acquiring an additional 45,520 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

