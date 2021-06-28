Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FRCOY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCOY opened at $74.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.05. Fast Retailing has a one year low of $52.73 and a one year high of $103.87.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.