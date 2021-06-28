Feathercoin (FTC) Price Up 30.4% Over Last Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $34,592.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000826 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

