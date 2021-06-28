Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 17,155 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,542,000 after buying an additional 925,870 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,811,000 after buying an additional 1,951,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,694,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,415,000 after acquiring an additional 188,213 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,662,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,491,000 after acquiring an additional 175,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,385 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

