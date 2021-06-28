Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires Shares of 128,321 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 128,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of OceanFirst Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after buying an additional 609,245 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,069,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after purchasing an additional 537,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 83,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

