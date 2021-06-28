Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 4,416 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,477 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.37% of First Foundation worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,712 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 42,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $23.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

