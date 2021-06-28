Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,803 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,602,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,187,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR stock opened at $180.00 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

