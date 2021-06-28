Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,106 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of Qualys worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $60,454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,546,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after acquiring an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $18,809,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,801,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,445,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $101.54 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

