Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,934 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

HWC stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

