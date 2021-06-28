Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.13 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 644.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. UBS Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.14.

NYSE:EXR opened at $166.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.33. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.31 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

