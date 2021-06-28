Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 216,877.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,827 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.50% of Veritone worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veritone by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after buying an additional 66,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Veritone by 1,062.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 91,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veritone by 12.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

VERI stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $680.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 3.22. Veritone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

