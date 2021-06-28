Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,410 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Amkor Technology worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,574.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,787. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.57. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

