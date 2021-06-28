Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 799.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,648 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Arvinas worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $76.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 2.01. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.31.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARVN. Truist Securities began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

