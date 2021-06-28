Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 83.33% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $30.85 on Monday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

