Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 276,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.25% of Celcuity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celcuity in the first quarter valued at $2,940,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 154.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84. Celcuity Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $377.39 million, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

