Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 58,589 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 8,641.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,589 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.29% of QAD worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QAD by 395.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after buying an additional 419,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QAD by 692.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 52,914 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of QAD by 163.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 51,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QAD by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after buying an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of QAD by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QAD alerts:

QADA stock opened at $72.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.91 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

QAD Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.