Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 136,694 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 136,694 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.21% of G-III Apparel Group worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after purchasing an additional 728,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIII. Piper Sandler increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIII stock opened at $33.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.