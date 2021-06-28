Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,966 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Acuity Brands worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.97.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $193.11 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $83.64 and a one year high of $194.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.05. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

