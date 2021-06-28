Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 558,087 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 558,087 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.13% of First BanCorp. worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

FBP opened at $12.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

In other news, Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

