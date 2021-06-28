Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.34.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $178.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.41 and a 12-month high of $180.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

