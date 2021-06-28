FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.66 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FedEx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.12.

NYSE FDX opened at $291.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.31%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

