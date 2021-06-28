FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $318.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.31.
Shares of FDX opened at $291.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.55. FedEx has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90.
In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
