FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $318.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.31.

Shares of FDX opened at $291.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.55. FedEx has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

