Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR) Insider Mick Davis Buys 33,520,088 Shares

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR) insider Mick Davis acquired 33,520,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,016,807.92 ($3,941,478.86).

LON FAR traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 35.40 ($0.46). The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,935. Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited has a one year low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £125.79 million and a PE ratio of -39.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.97.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research note on Monday.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

