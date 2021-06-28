Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FQVTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $37.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.97. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

