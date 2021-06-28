FG New America Acquisition Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FGNA)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for FG New America Acquisition in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Shares of FGNA stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15. FG New America Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

In other FG New America Acquisition news, President Kyle Cerminara acquired 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $59,921.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,392 shares of company stock valued at $329,242.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $707,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

