FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.53% of FibroGen worth $80,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in FibroGen by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 31.6% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FGEN. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $27.67 on Monday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

