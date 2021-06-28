Financial Avengers Inc. Acquires 2,871 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises about 8.0% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $10,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.94. The stock had a trading volume of 121,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,969. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $581,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,457,147 shares of company stock worth $102,447,801. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.