Financial Avengers Inc. Buys 3,220 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,099 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.0% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.75. 105,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021,642. The stock has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 133.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

