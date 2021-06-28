Financial Avengers Inc. Sells 2,010 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Avengers Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 2.5% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 8,975.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 113,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,858,000 after purchasing an additional 111,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total value of $8,110,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 611,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,444,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,419 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,138. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

Tesla stock traded up $17.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $689.80. 440,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,275,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $637.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.70 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $664.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.00, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

