FIO Protocol Trading Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $49.90 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000132 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001266 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 766,320,485 coins and its circulating supply is 334,792,481 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

