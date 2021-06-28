Fire Lotto (FLOT) 1-Day Volume Hits $21.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $46,955.02 and approximately $21.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00224235 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000232 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001710 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.13 or 0.00701333 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

