First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.32% of First American Financial worth $82,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $62.92 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

