First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 484 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,736 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $265.02 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $267.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.18.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

