First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $106.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.68. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $112.02.

