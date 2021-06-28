First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 1,380.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $232,000.

NYSE:FIF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.40. 1,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

