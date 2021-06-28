First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Up 601.9% in June

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, an increase of 601.9% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of FPXI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,121. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $79.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

